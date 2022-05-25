Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 4.6%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.47. 68,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,881,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TUYA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of -0.70.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tuya had a negative net margin of 58.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tuya by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,097 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Tuya by 44.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,717,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tuya by 2,428.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,367 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its position in Tuya by 33.8% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tuya by 651.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

