Typhoon Network 1-Day Volume Tops $408.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $142,571.60 and approximately $408.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,793.53 or 0.46537429 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00499367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.60 or 1.40364746 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

