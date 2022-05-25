Ubex (UBEX) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 280% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $547,245.58 and approximately $11.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00165564 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

