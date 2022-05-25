Unconventional Investor LLC Invests $3.35 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Unconventional Investor LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $360.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

