United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 10.2% Higher

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). Approximately 1,879,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,714,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64.

United Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

