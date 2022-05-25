United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading 10.2% Higher

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Rating) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.43 ($0.03). Approximately 1,879,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,714,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20 ($0.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64.
United Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UOG)
