UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $273,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.13.

UNH traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,221. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a market cap of $467.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

