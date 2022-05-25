Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

UNIT stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. 1,644,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,514. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

