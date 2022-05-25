Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.52. Upstart posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UPST has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,100 shares of company stock valued at $20,539,903 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.97. Upstart has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

