Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.52. Upstart posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,100 shares of company stock valued at $20,539,903 in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after purchasing an additional 315,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UPST opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.97. Upstart has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $401.49.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
