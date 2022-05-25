Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,911 shares.The stock last traded at $16.04 and had previously closed at $16.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $651.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

