Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of UEM stock opened at GBX 215.24 ($2.71) on Wednesday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 196 ($2.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 229 ($2.88). The stock has a market cap of £460.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £4,173.12 ($5,251.19). Also, insider John Rennocks bought 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £6,500.48 ($8,179.79).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

