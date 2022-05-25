Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.66.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLYPP)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.