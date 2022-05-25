Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $53,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VUG stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,860. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.14 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

