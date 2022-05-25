Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.39. 2,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,836. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $327.06 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.