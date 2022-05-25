Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,092,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 462,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,476. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $107.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.66.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

