Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

VNQ stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,589,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

