Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 47,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 348,324 shares.The stock last traded at $206.04 and had previously closed at $202.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 290,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

