Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaxxinity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.35). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxxinity will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vaxxinity.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VAXX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock.

In other Vaxxinity news, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc bought 18,105 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,611,559 shares in the company, valued at $178,059,878.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at $173,869,939.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaxxinity stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,615. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35. Vaxxinity has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

