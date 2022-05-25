Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $4.42

Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.27. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 3,805 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at $173,869,939.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder United Biomedical Inc acquired 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,462.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,611,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,059,878.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,950 shares of company stock worth $106,759.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

