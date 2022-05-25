Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,803 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.16% of Veeva Systems worth $454,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.44.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $5.03 on Tuesday, hitting $157.99. 1,036,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.41. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.