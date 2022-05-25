Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $30.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNOF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Verano from C$26.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

VRNOF opened at $7.18 on Friday. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, and retail license of cannabis in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Maryland, Nevada, Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

