Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.10.
VRTX opened at $268.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75.
In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
