Viacoin Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $4,270.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00236777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016510 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003027 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

