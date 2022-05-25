Victoria (LON:VCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $511.97

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 511.97 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 514 ($6.47), with a volume of 462169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($7.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.11) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 727.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 913.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29. The stock has a market cap of £581.40 million and a P/E ratio of 188.67.

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.50) per share, with a total value of £6,448.72 ($8,114.66).

About Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

