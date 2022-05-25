VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading 0.7% Higher

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.14. 17,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 55,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,549,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,250 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,776,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,383,000 after acquiring an additional 91,689 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 199,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter.

