Vienna Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. 19,904,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,148. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Argus cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

