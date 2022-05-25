Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 743 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $313.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,325. The company has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.90 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,493 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.