Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,018,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $4.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,611. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.09 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

