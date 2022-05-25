Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,605 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded down $5.91 on Tuesday, hitting $71.34. 5,929,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,510,124. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

