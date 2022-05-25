Vienna Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,078 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

PagerDuty stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,317. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

