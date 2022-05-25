ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) to report $19.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.01 million to $22.22 million. ViewRay posted sales of $15.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $95.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.32 million to $98.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.93 million, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $145.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRAY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,487. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $519.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other ViewRay news, Director Brian K. Roberts bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at $440,327.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

