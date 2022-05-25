ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 70,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,635,694 shares.The stock last traded at $2.90 and had previously closed at $2.99.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $517.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 636,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,452.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,994,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,245.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

