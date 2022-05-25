Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 219,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,296,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vinco Ventures by 38.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

