Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of VSH opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $853.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 90.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

