Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Up 5.6%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 367,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.