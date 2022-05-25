VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong Sells 5,193 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
VIZIO stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.
VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
