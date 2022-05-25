VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong Sells 5,193 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 5,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $44,036.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,886,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,615.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VIZIO stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.82.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 89,989 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 573,233 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in VIZIO by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,013,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

