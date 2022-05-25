Vox.Finance 1-Day Volume Reaches $33,978.00 (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $84,994.06 and $33,978.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00004084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12,874.56 or 0.43326315 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00063010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00500149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00033411 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,281.26 or 1.38922431 BTC.

Vox.Finance Coin Profile

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 98,203 coins and its circulating supply is 70,030 coins. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance . Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance

Vox.Finance Coin Trading

