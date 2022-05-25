WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Issues Earnings Results

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. WalkMe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WKME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

