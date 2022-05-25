Wall Street Games (WSG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.05 Million

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,076.70 or 0.50760962 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00044644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00498383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00033538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.29 or 1.39806004 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

