Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $44.38 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00095235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00296090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00025738 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009110 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.