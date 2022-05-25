Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.59% of Waters worth $361,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Waters by 2,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $317.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.33 and a 200 day moving average of $328.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

