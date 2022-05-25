Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

WIA opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.47. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,018,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,738,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

