Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
WIA opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.78.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
