Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.10 million and the highest is $22.40 million. Western New England Bancorp reported sales of $20.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $87.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $92.40 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $95.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,995. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,764 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

