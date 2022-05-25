Whitbread plc to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1086 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of WTBDY opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Whitbread from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,000.00.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

