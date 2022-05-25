Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

WSR opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.