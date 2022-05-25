Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 27.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
WSR opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.87 million, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.66.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $59,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)
Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.
