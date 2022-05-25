Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 2,450 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after purchasing an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,010,000 after acquiring an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after acquiring an additional 289,370 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $67,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,686,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,427,357.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $32.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 255.24%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

