Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 1,391 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after purchasing an additional 490,211 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after buying an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $139.69 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

