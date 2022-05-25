Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.03.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

