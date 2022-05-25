Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 219,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,408,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after buying an additional 831,987 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

