Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Invests $288,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.46.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.