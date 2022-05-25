Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Invests $366,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.23 and a beta of 2.03. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.23.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

